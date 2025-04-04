Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

Members of a minority community protested in Park Circus Crossing against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Passed by Parliament, the bill is perceived as divisive and anti-Muslim. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition parties criticized the legislation, highlighting its potential impact on Muslim properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:06 IST
Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Park Circus Crossing became the epicenter of a significant protest as members of the minority community gathered to demand the immediate withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The controversial bill, passed by Parliament following a robust 13-hour debate, has drawn widespread opposition from the street to political corridors. Demonstrators, including several minority organizations, voiced that the legislation is a divisive measure by the BJP, expressing concerns over attempts to seize Muslim properties and portraying the community unfavorably.

Traffic disruptions marked the protest, while political figures like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the bill, promising amendments post-regime change. The opposition's protest echoed in Parliament, labelling the bill unconstitutional, as the government maintained it would benefit minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025