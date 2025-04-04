Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

On Friday, Park Circus Crossing became the epicenter of a significant protest as members of the minority community gathered to demand the immediate withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The controversial bill, passed by Parliament following a robust 13-hour debate, has drawn widespread opposition from the street to political corridors. Demonstrators, including several minority organizations, voiced that the legislation is a divisive measure by the BJP, expressing concerns over attempts to seize Muslim properties and portraying the community unfavorably.

Traffic disruptions marked the protest, while political figures like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the bill, promising amendments post-regime change. The opposition's protest echoed in Parliament, labelling the bill unconstitutional, as the government maintained it would benefit minorities.

