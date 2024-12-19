UNHCR and Partners Urge States to Bolster Refugee and Migrant Protections at Sea Amid Mounting Casualties

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), alongside key UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, has issued an urgent call to States to strengthen protections for refugees and migrants in distress at sea. The call highlights the need for robust search and rescue (SAR) operations and condemns the criminalization of rescuers.

Each year, thousands of refugees and migrants embark on perilous sea journeys to escape violence, persecution, and poverty. Many are forced onto overcrowded, unseaworthy vessels lacking safety gear, exposing them to life-threatening conditions. With limited rescue missions and increasing barriers to safety, countless lives are lost in the world's seas and oceans.

Legal and Humanitarian Obligations

In a joint advocacy statement, UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), UN Special Rapporteurs on Trafficking in Persons and Human Rights of Migrants, and the Foundation for Humanitarian Action at Sea, urged States to adhere to their international legal obligations. These include rescuing individuals in distress, upholding human rights safeguards, and ensuring accountability for human rights violations at sea.

The statement emphasized that no effort should be spared in preventing the unnecessary loss of life at sea. Governments were also reminded that SAR efforts must be impartial and inclusive, irrespective of individuals' migration status.

Recommendations for Strengthened Efforts

The joint statement outlines several actionable recommendations:

Enhanced SAR Capacity: States should collaborate with private and humanitarian organizations to boost rescue capacity and response times.

Regional Agreements: The establishment of binding regional frameworks to improve coordination and reduce operational delays in SAR missions.

Monitoring and Accountability: Implementation of oversight mechanisms to investigate failures to assist and ensure transparency in SAR operations.

Protection of Rescuers: Governments must ensure that humanitarian rescuers are not criminalized for saving lives.

Renewed Push for Global Action

UNHCR and its partners are advocating for renewed discussions in international forums to address the “distress at sea” crisis. The goal is to drive meaningful changes in policies and practices, reaffirming the right to life at sea as a non-negotiable priority.

A Collaborative Response to a Global Crisis

Recognizing the complexity of migration issues, UNHCR is calling for a collective response that involves States, humanitarian actors, and civil society organizations. By fostering partnerships and aligning global efforts, the international community can work to safeguard lives, protect human dignity, and uphold international legal standards for those at sea.

Broader Implications

The call comes as global migration trends continue to rise, with conflicts, climate change, and economic instability driving more people to risk dangerous journeys. The statement underscores the importance of addressing root causes while ensuring immediate protections for those in dire need.

“Rescuing lives at sea is a humanitarian imperative and a legal obligation,” said a UNHCR spokesperson. “We must ensure that no one is left behind in such desperate situations.”