Justice Served: Life Term for Dowry Killing Culprits

A local court handed down life sentences to Ganesh Yadav, 25, and his father, Umasankar Yadav, 60, for the murder of Ganesh's wife, Saroj Yadav. The judgment came four years after the crime, following grueling court proceedings.

According to additional superintendent of police, Atish Kumar Singh, Saroj Yadav was killed on May 7, 2020, after refusing her husband's and father-in-law's dowry demands. The crime took place in Sevtari village, and arrest followed the registration of a murder and dowry harassment case under the IPC at the Parsamalik police station.

The court's ruling reflects a stern stance against the persistent issue of dowry harassment, with additional district judge Abhay Pratap Singh imposing a Rs 25,000 fine on each convict.

(With inputs from agencies.)