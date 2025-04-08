Samajwadi Party Protests Delhi CM's Controversial Remark on Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party's Women Wing launched a protest on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, following her controversial comment regarding former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. In an interview, Gupta referred to Yadav as a 'tonti chor' or 'tap thief.'

Amid the backlash, a member of the Samajwadi Party demanded an apology or resignation from Rekha Gupta, arguing she is unfit for her role. 'Her statement against our party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who also serves as an MP, is unacceptable,' stated the protester. 'She must apologize, or step down.'

Akhilesh Yadav himself expressed strong disapproval of Gupta's remarks during a press conference, questioning her audacity. 'Where does she get the confidence to use such language?' Yadav asked. Additionally, Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of supporting an 'underground army' that undermines citizens, citing the controversy surrounding SP MP Ramji Lal Suman's comments on Rana Sanga.

(With inputs from agencies.)