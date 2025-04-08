Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Waqf Amendment Act as a 'Cover-Up'

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, launched a sharp attack on the BJP on Tuesday, accusing the central government of using the Waqf Amendment Act as a smokescreen to conceal its unsuccessful schemes. Speaking in Jaunpur, Yadav asserted that 'the Waqf Bill is a cover-up for their failures.' He argued that the ruling party uses such legislation to distract from pressing issues they can't address, stating, 'The Samajwadi Party did not even accept this in the Lok Sabha.'

Yadav predicted a downfall for the BJP, highlighting that the party will be unable to withstand the unity of the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA). He also criticized the government for neglecting critical public issues, making decisions that appear to benefit few, as evidenced by rising inflation and unemployment. 'They do not want to respond,' Yadav remarked, criticizing the state's governance under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Supreme Court, on a related note, admonished Uttar Pradesh Police for converting civil disputes into criminal cases, a practice deemed 'absurd' by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. A recent case involving civil financial disputes showed UP Police charging individuals with criminal offenses, prompting warnings from the court. Criminal trial proceedings against Surendra Singh Bhandari have been stayed by the top court as they continue to challenge the state's legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)