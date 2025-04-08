Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Waqf Amendment Act as a 'Cover-Up'

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP's Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it a distraction from the party's shortcomings. He accused the government of failing to address issues like inflation and unemployment. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court criticized Uttar Pradesh Police for converting civil disputes into criminal cases, calling the practice 'absurd.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:12 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Waqf Amendment Act as a 'Cover-Up'
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, launched a sharp attack on the BJP on Tuesday, accusing the central government of using the Waqf Amendment Act as a smokescreen to conceal its unsuccessful schemes. Speaking in Jaunpur, Yadav asserted that 'the Waqf Bill is a cover-up for their failures.' He argued that the ruling party uses such legislation to distract from pressing issues they can't address, stating, 'The Samajwadi Party did not even accept this in the Lok Sabha.'

Yadav predicted a downfall for the BJP, highlighting that the party will be unable to withstand the unity of the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA). He also criticized the government for neglecting critical public issues, making decisions that appear to benefit few, as evidenced by rising inflation and unemployment. 'They do not want to respond,' Yadav remarked, criticizing the state's governance under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Supreme Court, on a related note, admonished Uttar Pradesh Police for converting civil disputes into criminal cases, a practice deemed 'absurd' by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. A recent case involving civil financial disputes showed UP Police charging individuals with criminal offenses, prompting warnings from the court. Criminal trial proceedings against Surendra Singh Bhandari have been stayed by the top court as they continue to challenge the state's legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025