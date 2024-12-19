Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Challenge: The Birthright Citizenship Debate

Donald Trump plans to end birthright citizenship as part of his immigration policy. Birthright citizenship is rooted in the 14th Amendment. Legal challenges and Supreme Court rulings could arise if such a change is pursued. The process to Constitutional amendment is complex and lengthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:37 IST
Donald Trump has announced his intention to terminate birthright citizenship as part of his immigration policy, sparking significant debate and potential legal challenges.

Rooted in the 14th Amendment, birthright citizenship grants U.S. citizenship to anyone born on American soil, irrespective of parental status. Critics question Trump's authority to change this through executive orders, a move likely to be contested in courts.

Past Supreme Court rulings haven't directly addressed the status of U.S.-born children of illegal immigrants. Any change in birthright citizenship would require a Constitutional amendment, which is a lengthy and complex process, involving both Congress and state legislatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

