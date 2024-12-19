Trump's Immigration Challenge: The Birthright Citizenship Debate
Donald Trump plans to end birthright citizenship as part of his immigration policy. Birthright citizenship is rooted in the 14th Amendment. Legal challenges and Supreme Court rulings could arise if such a change is pursued. The process to Constitutional amendment is complex and lengthy.
Donald Trump has announced his intention to terminate birthright citizenship as part of his immigration policy, sparking significant debate and potential legal challenges.
Rooted in the 14th Amendment, birthright citizenship grants U.S. citizenship to anyone born on American soil, irrespective of parental status. Critics question Trump's authority to change this through executive orders, a move likely to be contested in courts.
Past Supreme Court rulings haven't directly addressed the status of U.S.-born children of illegal immigrants. Any change in birthright citizenship would require a Constitutional amendment, which is a lengthy and complex process, involving both Congress and state legislatures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Defers Decision on Surendra Gadling's Bail Plea
Supreme Court to Revisit Bar on High Courts in Coal Block Scam Cases
Supreme Court Moves Key West Bengal Case to CBI Amid Political Tensions
Supreme Court Labels Uttar Pradesh Act as 'Draconian'
Anil Jindal's Bail: Supreme Court Decision in Rs 770 Crore Fraud Case