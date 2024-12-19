Tensions in Abkhazia: Lawmaker Assassinated Amid Political Crisis
A lawmaker in Abkhazia, Vakhtang Golandzia, was killed at the parliament building. Abkhazia, supported by Russia, faces political unrest after opposition to an investment deal with Russia. The region, striving for independence from Georgia, remains tense following a history of conflict with Georgia.
A lawmaker in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia was shot dead at the parliament building, according to reports from Abkhazia's state news agency, Apsnypress. The health ministry confirmed that Vakhtang Golandzia succumbed to injuries from the shooting, which also wounded another lawmaker.
Details about any suspect or motive remain unclear, as initially reported by Apsnypress. Located on the Black Sea coast, Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia after a war in the early 1990s, resulting in massive displacement of ethnic Georgians. Russia recognizes and supports the region.
The assassination occurs amidst a political crisis, with recent protests against a Russian investment deal forcing the region's president to resign. The deal's opposition stems from fears of Russian economic domination, as local leaders worry about wealthy Russians buying up local property.
