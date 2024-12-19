Left Menu

Blinken's Final UN Diplomacy: Focusing on AI and Sudan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on what is likely his last visit to the UN, presiding over Security Council sessions on AI and Sudan instead of focusing on the Middle East or Ukraine. This strategic move highlights humanitarian and technological matters amid global political complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:02 IST
Secretary of State

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is poised to make his likely final appearance at the United Nations this week, culminating his diplomatic tenure with notable proceedings.

Despite numerous issues claiming international focus, Blinken will chair two Security Council sessions spotlighting artificial intelligence and the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas and the Ukraine situation have been sidelined due to geopolitical deadlocks. The US aims to unify efforts around pressing, yet less publicised, issues such as Sudan's deteriorating conditions and AI's global integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

