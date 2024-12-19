NGT Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Mining in Yamuna Floodplains

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directives to key authorities, including district magistrates from north Delhi and Ghaziabad, following reports of illegal sand mining in the Yamuna River floodplain.

Acting on its own accord, a bench, led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has taken note of a newspaper article highlighting the rampant illegal mining activities occurring between Alipur in north Delhi and Panchayara in Ghaziabad.

Authorities, including regional environmental offices and pollution control boards, have been notified to respond to these allegations. The report exposes the construction of unauthorized roads by sand miners, disrupting the river's fragile ecosystem. A hearing is set for April 2025 to address the violations identified under the Water Pollution Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)