Left Menu

NGT Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Mining in Yamuna Floodplains

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded responses from district magistrates and other officials over reports of illegal sand mining in the Yamuna river floodplain. The illegal operations, reportedly causing environmental damage, are being investigated, with a hearing scheduled for April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:20 IST
NGT Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Mining in Yamuna Floodplains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directives to key authorities, including district magistrates from north Delhi and Ghaziabad, following reports of illegal sand mining in the Yamuna River floodplain.

Acting on its own accord, a bench, led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has taken note of a newspaper article highlighting the rampant illegal mining activities occurring between Alipur in north Delhi and Panchayara in Ghaziabad.

Authorities, including regional environmental offices and pollution control boards, have been notified to respond to these allegations. The report exposes the construction of unauthorized roads by sand miners, disrupting the river's fragile ecosystem. A hearing is set for April 2025 to address the violations identified under the Water Pollution Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024