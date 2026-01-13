Left Menu

Shots Fired Outside Delhi Gym: Unmasking the Gang Connections

Unidentified individuals fired shots outside a gym in Pashchim Vihar East, Delhi. Police are probing the incident involving two motorcycle-borne men. Recently, police arrested members of the Himanshu Bhau gang linked to an attempted murder. Suspects were apprehended in Rohini, with weapons recovered, shedding light on ongoing gang activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:50 IST
Shots Fired Outside Delhi Gym: Unmasking the Gang Connections
Respresentative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident on Monday night, two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired shots in the air outside a gym in Pashchim Vihar East, as reported by the Delhi Police. The firing incident was reported around 11 p.m. Upon police arrival, it was discovered that the culprits had discharged two rounds outside RK Fitness on the Outer Ring Road.

Authorities have filed a case concerning the incident, with investigations currently in progress. This event follows the December 11 arrest of three Himanshu Bhau gang shooters by Delhi Police's special cell in connection with an attempted murder case in Bawana. The police recovered sophisticated firearms and live ammunition from the suspects, as well as a stolen motorcycle.

Operated from abroad by Vicky Haddal, the Himanshu Bhau gang was found targeting Yamin Chandu, a resident of Sultanpur Dabas, as part of a revenge plot. On December 8, the assailants attempted to murder Chandu, seeking retribution for a family feud. Later, police action led to the January 3 arrest of gang members Punit, Aniket, and Mohit in Rohini, marking a significant breakthrough in the case. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026