Shots Fired Outside Delhi Gym: Unmasking the Gang Connections

In a chilling incident on Monday night, two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired shots in the air outside a gym in Pashchim Vihar East, as reported by the Delhi Police. The firing incident was reported around 11 p.m. Upon police arrival, it was discovered that the culprits had discharged two rounds outside RK Fitness on the Outer Ring Road.

Authorities have filed a case concerning the incident, with investigations currently in progress. This event follows the December 11 arrest of three Himanshu Bhau gang shooters by Delhi Police's special cell in connection with an attempted murder case in Bawana. The police recovered sophisticated firearms and live ammunition from the suspects, as well as a stolen motorcycle.

Operated from abroad by Vicky Haddal, the Himanshu Bhau gang was found targeting Yamin Chandu, a resident of Sultanpur Dabas, as part of a revenge plot. On December 8, the assailants attempted to murder Chandu, seeking retribution for a family feud. Later, police action led to the January 3 arrest of gang members Punit, Aniket, and Mohit in Rohini, marking a significant breakthrough in the case. Further investigations are ongoing.

