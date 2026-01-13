Strengthening India's Global Sports Relations: Ministry Initiatives Unveiled

The Sports Ministry is urging national federations to form 'Committees on International Relations' aimed at fostering cooperation with global bodies. This move seeks to enhance joint training programs and facilitate the hosting of major competitions in India.

Furthermore, 'Make in India in Sports Committees' will begin working closely with Indian manufacturers, start-ups, and research institutions. The goal is to advance the sports manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

These new committees are expected to monitor and adapt to global sports administration dynamics, fostering international partnerships and improving performance avenues for Indian athletes through advanced support and participation in elite competitions worldwide.

