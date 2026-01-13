Left Menu

Strengthening India's Global Sports Relations: Ministry Initiatives Unveiled

The Sports Ministry has mandated that national federations establish 'Committees on International Relations' to bolster cooperation with global bodies. Additionally, 'Make in India in Sports Committees' will engage with local manufacturers and innovators. These initiatives aim to enhance India's sports ecosystem and international presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:51 IST
Strengthening India's Global Sports Relations: Ministry Initiatives Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry is urging national federations to form 'Committees on International Relations' aimed at fostering cooperation with global bodies. This move seeks to enhance joint training programs and facilitate the hosting of major competitions in India.

Furthermore, 'Make in India in Sports Committees' will begin working closely with Indian manufacturers, start-ups, and research institutions. The goal is to advance the sports manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

These new committees are expected to monitor and adapt to global sports administration dynamics, fostering international partnerships and improving performance avenues for Indian athletes through advanced support and participation in elite competitions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GTPL Hathway Surges Ahead: Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights Unveiled

GTPL Hathway Surges Ahead: Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights Unveiled

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case

 India
3
Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

 India
4
Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026