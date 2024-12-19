Fake Complaints Stir Tensions in Junglepur

Authorities have registered a case against eight individuals, including a Dalit woman, for allegedly filing false complaints under the SC/ST Act in Junglepur village. Police disclosed these developments on Thursday.

The group's activities have reportedly fostered an intimidating atmosphere, particularly among the Brahmin villagers, police sources indicated. Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyan confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated based on a complaint lodged by local resident Krishna Pandey.

Pandey has accused the woman leader and her group of filing more than a dozen fraudulent cases against Brahmin community members, aiming to seize control of his ancestral land. The Superintendent assured a comprehensive investigation, promising legal action against culpable parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)