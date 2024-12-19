Left Menu

Fake Complaints Stir Tensions in Junglepur

A case has been filed against eight group members, including a Dalit woman, for allegedly making false complaints under the SC/ST Act in Junglepur village. Tensions have risen, especially affecting the Brahmin community. The group is accused of fabricating cases to take control of land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have registered a case against eight individuals, including a Dalit woman, for allegedly filing false complaints under the SC/ST Act in Junglepur village. Police disclosed these developments on Thursday.

The group's activities have reportedly fostered an intimidating atmosphere, particularly among the Brahmin villagers, police sources indicated. Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyan confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated based on a complaint lodged by local resident Krishna Pandey.

Pandey has accused the woman leader and her group of filing more than a dozen fraudulent cases against Brahmin community members, aiming to seize control of his ancestral land. The Superintendent assured a comprehensive investigation, promising legal action against culpable parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

