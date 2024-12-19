A Decade of Silence: Gisele Pelicot's Fight for Justice

In a landmark verdict, a French court has convicted Dominique Pelicot and 50 of his co-defendants for the systematic rape and abuse of his wife, Gisele Pelicot, over a decade. The case has horrified observers globally and galvanized protests across France, calling for stronger legal definitions of consent.

Gisele, 72, attended the trial, enduring a grueling three-month ordeal that has turned her into an emblem of resilience. She faced her abusers without hesitation, standing as a symbol of perseverance and courage. In the wake of the verdict, Gisele expressed hope that her public battle would inspire other victims to come forward.

The trial has ignited discussions on updating France's rape laws, currently lacking explicit consent definitions. The Pelicots' case, which came to light due to Dominique's arrest in 2020, has exposed systemic failures and prompted widespread societal reflection on issues of sexual violence and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)