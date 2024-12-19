Left Menu

A Decade of Silence: Gisele Pelicot's Fight for Justice

Dominique Pelicot was found guilty of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, Gisele Pelicot, over a decade. Joined by 50 co-defendants, they were held accountable for heinous crimes against Gisele. The trial sparked protests in France, highlighting the systemic issues surrounding consent laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:22 IST
A Decade of Silence: Gisele Pelicot's Fight for Justice

In a landmark verdict, a French court has convicted Dominique Pelicot and 50 of his co-defendants for the systematic rape and abuse of his wife, Gisele Pelicot, over a decade. The case has horrified observers globally and galvanized protests across France, calling for stronger legal definitions of consent.

Gisele, 72, attended the trial, enduring a grueling three-month ordeal that has turned her into an emblem of resilience. She faced her abusers without hesitation, standing as a symbol of perseverance and courage. In the wake of the verdict, Gisele expressed hope that her public battle would inspire other victims to come forward.

The trial has ignited discussions on updating France's rape laws, currently lacking explicit consent definitions. The Pelicots' case, which came to light due to Dominique's arrest in 2020, has exposed systemic failures and prompted widespread societal reflection on issues of sexual violence and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024