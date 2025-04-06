Left Menu

Maryland Lawmakers Tackle Tidal Wave of Sexual Abuse Claims

Maryland lawmakers approved a bill to cap future liabilities from a flood of sexual abuse claims filed after the statute of limitations was removed. Facing up to $4 billion in potential liabilities, the new measure reduces settlement caps and limits compensation for abuse victims to one payment per claimant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maryland | Updated: 06-04-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 02:15 IST
Maryland Lawmakers Tackle Tidal Wave of Sexual Abuse Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Maryland lawmakers have taken bold steps to address a surge of sexual abuse claims by approving a bill designed to limit the state's future liabilities. This action comes amid a flood of allegations following the elimination of the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse claims two years ago.

The new measure, which now heads to Governor Wes Moore for approval, significantly reduces caps on settlements for state and private institutions. Furthermore, it mandates that each claimant can receive only a single payment, regardless of the number of incidents they suffered.

Senator Will Smith cautioned that the state could face liabilities as high as $4 billion, emphasizing the urgent need for legislative intervention. Despite some senators' concerns about its constitutionality, the bill aims to ensure financial stability for the state while still delivering justice to victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025