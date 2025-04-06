Maryland Lawmakers Tackle Tidal Wave of Sexual Abuse Claims
Maryland lawmakers approved a bill to cap future liabilities from a flood of sexual abuse claims filed after the statute of limitations was removed. Facing up to $4 billion in potential liabilities, the new measure reduces settlement caps and limits compensation for abuse victims to one payment per claimant.
- Country:
- United States
Maryland lawmakers have taken bold steps to address a surge of sexual abuse claims by approving a bill designed to limit the state's future liabilities. This action comes amid a flood of allegations following the elimination of the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse claims two years ago.
The new measure, which now heads to Governor Wes Moore for approval, significantly reduces caps on settlements for state and private institutions. Furthermore, it mandates that each claimant can receive only a single payment, regardless of the number of incidents they suffered.
Senator Will Smith cautioned that the state could face liabilities as high as $4 billion, emphasizing the urgent need for legislative intervention. Despite some senators' concerns about its constitutionality, the bill aims to ensure financial stability for the state while still delivering justice to victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Churachandpur Meitei Body Appeals for Legal Protection and Resettlement
Israel Approves Independence for West Bank Settlements
Germany Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion
Relief for Haryana Traders: One Time Settlement Scheme-2025 Launched
Controversy Over Tripura's International Cricket Stadium Settlement