Maryland Lawmakers Tackle Tidal Wave of Sexual Abuse Claims

Maryland lawmakers have taken bold steps to address a surge of sexual abuse claims by approving a bill designed to limit the state's future liabilities. This action comes amid a flood of allegations following the elimination of the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse claims two years ago.

The new measure, which now heads to Governor Wes Moore for approval, significantly reduces caps on settlements for state and private institutions. Furthermore, it mandates that each claimant can receive only a single payment, regardless of the number of incidents they suffered.

Senator Will Smith cautioned that the state could face liabilities as high as $4 billion, emphasizing the urgent need for legislative intervention. Despite some senators' concerns about its constitutionality, the bill aims to ensure financial stability for the state while still delivering justice to victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)