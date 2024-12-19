Air India Pilot's Tragic End Sparks Legal Battle: Boyfriend Seeks Bail

In a recent development, Aditya Pandit, the boyfriend of an Air India pilot who tragically passed away, is seeking bail from a Mumbai court. Pandit is charged with abetment of suicide following the death of Srishti Tuli, yet he claims no substantial evidence supports these allegations.

The case unfolded when Tuli, found deceased in her Marol apartment last month, called Pandit expressing her suicidal thoughts. Pandit, who hails from New Delhi, had been temporarily staying with Tuli. The pair reportedly had disagreements over food preferences, an issue alleged by Tuli's father to be a contributing factor to her decision.

Currently imprisoned, Pandit's bail request challenges legal procedures, stating his arrest contradicts the law. The Mumbai judge has asked the police for further details before the next hearing set for December 23, as the case continues to unravel.

(With inputs from agencies.)