Old Rivalry Turns Deadly in Ganganagar

A history-sheeter in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district was beaten to death over an old rivalry. The attack, involving sticks and iron rods, led to the death of Kuljeet Rana before reaching the hospital. The police have named Gurjeet Singh and others as suspects and are investigating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:57 IST
A history-sheeter was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district due to an old rivalry, local authorities reported Thursday.
The violent episode unfolded on Wednesday in Mayapuri, where Kuljeet Rana was ambushed by assailants wielding sticks and iron rods, resulting in critical injuries.
Despite efforts to get medical help at a nearby hospital, Kuljeet succumbed to his injuries en route to the PBM Government Hospital in Bikaner. Accusations have been directed at Gurjeet Singh and others, and law enforcement has launched an investigation into the matter.
