Old Rivalry Turns Deadly in Ganganagar

A history-sheeter was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district due to an old rivalry, local authorities reported Thursday.

The violent episode unfolded on Wednesday in Mayapuri, where Kuljeet Rana was ambushed by assailants wielding sticks and iron rods, resulting in critical injuries.

Despite efforts to get medical help at a nearby hospital, Kuljeet succumbed to his injuries en route to the PBM Government Hospital in Bikaner. Accusations have been directed at Gurjeet Singh and others, and law enforcement has launched an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)