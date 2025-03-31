Eid Gathering Turns Violent: Old Rivalry Sparks Clash in Nuh Village

In the village of Tirwada in Nuh, a violent clash broke out between two groups from the same community following Eid prayers, resulting in more than five injuries. The incident, according to police sources, stems from an enduring rivalry between groups led by Rashid and Sajid.

Police teams, upon receiving reports of the disturbance, promptly arrived at the scene to restore peace. The confrontation, which occurred around 9 am, involved members returning home from Namaz at an Idgah engaging in an altercation with their rivals, leading to an attack with sticks.

The situation is now under control, with police presence maintained to ensure peace. Both Rashid and Sajid's groups have cases filed against them due to prior disputes, and an FIR is expected to be lodged shortly as investigations proceed, according to Krishan Kumar, Nuh police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)