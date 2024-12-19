Punjab Farmers Unite Against National Policy Framework

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has moved to reassure farmers that their interests will not be compromised by the proposed 'National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing'. The state, he said, recognizes the serious implications this policy may have for its agricultural heartland.

Khuddian, addressing the media after a crucial meeting, emphasized that all aspects of the draft policy, shared by the Government of India, are under scrupulous review. His statement came after discussions with farmer representatives, who have outrightly dismissed the draft framework fearing it might reintroduce elements of the now-repealed farm laws.

Farmer leaders in the meeting, including figures like Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, have voiced their strong opposition, deeming the policy a potential vehicle for privatization and monopolistic practices that threaten local agriculture. They are urging the state assembly to reject it outright.

(With inputs from agencies.)