Left Menu

Indian Table Tennis Stars Shine at ITTF World Cup Opener

Indian Olympians Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula begin their ITTF World Cup journey with victorious performances. Manika clinched a sweeping win against New Caledonia's Giret, while Akula surpassed Australia's Psihogios. Thrilling challenges ahead, with both eyeing a historic Indian medal in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:44 IST
Indian Table Tennis Stars Shine at ITTF World Cup Opener
Manika Batra. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The ITTF World Cup saw Indian Olympians Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula kicking off their campaigns with commendable wins. On Monday, world number 30 Manika Batra defeated Maylis Giret of New Caledonia with a commanding 4-0 victory in the Group 16 match, while Sreeja Akula, ranked 34th, overcame Australia's Constantina Psihogios 3-1 in Group 16.

Manika Batra, who next faces Brazil's Bruna Takahashi, showcased her prowess on the international stage. Meanwhile, Sreeja Akula is set for a challenging encounter against Romania's Bernadette Szocs, a three-time Olympian and the current European Games champion. The World Cup features a group stage and knockout format, with the top players proceeding to the final stages.

India is notably absent in the men's draw, with Manika and Sreeja the sole representatives from the country in the tournament. Both players aim to secure their spots in the knockouts, striving for India's maiden medal at the prestigious event as the World Cup extends into the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025