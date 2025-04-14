Indian Table Tennis Stars Shine at ITTF World Cup Opener

The ITTF World Cup saw Indian Olympians Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula kicking off their campaigns with commendable wins. On Monday, world number 30 Manika Batra defeated Maylis Giret of New Caledonia with a commanding 4-0 victory in the Group 16 match, while Sreeja Akula, ranked 34th, overcame Australia's Constantina Psihogios 3-1 in Group 16.

Manika Batra, who next faces Brazil's Bruna Takahashi, showcased her prowess on the international stage. Meanwhile, Sreeja Akula is set for a challenging encounter against Romania's Bernadette Szocs, a three-time Olympian and the current European Games champion. The World Cup features a group stage and knockout format, with the top players proceeding to the final stages.

India is notably absent in the men's draw, with Manika and Sreeja the sole representatives from the country in the tournament. Both players aim to secure their spots in the knockouts, striving for India's maiden medal at the prestigious event as the World Cup extends into the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)