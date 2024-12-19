Left Menu

Manipur's Resilience: Ethnic Calm on the Horizon

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh declared an improvement in the state's ethnic violence situation during a speech on Good Governance Week. He acknowledged the diligent work of deputy commissioners, especially in the hills, and emphasized initiatives like 'Go to Hills Mission' to promote inclusivity and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:17 IST
Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has declared that the state's tense situation, which has been marked by ethnic violence since May last year, is showing signs of improvement.

Speaking on Good Governance Week, Singh praised the efforts of deputy commissioners, particularly in the hilly areas, for their dedication during challenging times. Since May 2023, over 250 individuals have lost their lives, and countless others have been displaced following ethnic conflicts between the valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities.

Singh highlighted the pivotal role of bureaucrats in achieving good governance and urged them to work for the nation's larger interest. Initiatives like the 'Go to Hills Mission' were introduced to close the developmental divide between the valley and hill regions, promoting unity and equality across Manipur.

