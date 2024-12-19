Andhra Pradesh Resets Water Mission Projects and Infrastructure Plans

Amaravati, India—In a significant policy shift, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has announced the cancellation of tenders for 44,195 Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) projects previously sanctioned by the YSRCP government. These projects, valued at Rs 11,401 crore, have seen minimal progress, prompting the decision for fresh tenders.

Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy revealed that only 25 percent of these projects had commenced. He pledged that 33,717 better-planned projects are approved with completion deadlines. The central government initiative Jal Jeevan Mission seeks to ensure safe drinking water to all rural households by 2024.

Besides water initiatives, the cabinet has sanctioned Rs 33,138 crore for Amaravati's infrastructure development. This funding, sourced from international financial institutions, includes housing for government officials. Additionally, the cabinet is reviving the midday meal scheme for government junior colleges.

