US Population Surges Due to Record Immigration

In 2024, U.S. immigration spurred the highest population growth, reaching 340 million residents. A 1% growth rate marked an increase from 2021's low. Immigration contributed 84% of this growth, with notable humanitarian admissions. Births exceeded deaths, yet President-elect Trump signals potential policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:39 IST
In a significant demographic shift, immigration in 2024 propelled the U.S. population to its fastest growth rate in 23 years, lifting the total to over 340 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This 1% growth rate starkly contrasts with the mere 0.2% recorded in 2021 amid stringent pandemic-related travel restrictions. Immigration drove this change, accounting for an impressive 2.8 million of the increase largely due to new counting methods that incorporate those admitted for humanitarian reasons.

While immigration accounted for 84% of the 3.3 million increase between 2023 and 2024, births also outpaced deaths by 519,000—an improvement from 2021. However, with President-elect Donald Trump aiming for mass deportations, future immigration policies may significantly shift.

