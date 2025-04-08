Court Blocks Fast-Track Deportations in Trump's Immigration Policy Battle

A U.S. appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's attempt to lift an order obstructing its policy of fast-tracking deportations to countries not previously cited in immigration proceedings. The decision protects thousands of migrants with final deportation orders from being sent to such countries without proper humanitarian considerations.

The nationwide temporary restraining order, upheld by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, stems from a lawsuit challenging a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy. This lawsuit highlights the risks posed to migrants who, without prior notice, could be deported to unfamiliar countries, potentially facing severe harm.

Despite the Trump administration's swift appeal, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy emphasized the necessity of due process, noting the potential violations of the Convention Against Torture. The Department of Homeland Security's new guidelines requiring diplomatic assurances before deportations introduce additional complexities to the ongoing legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)