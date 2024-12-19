Pathology Lab Scandal: Employee Arrested for Voyeurism

An employee of a private pathology lab in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has been apprehended for allegedly recording a woman in the facility's changing room, according to police sources.

The unsettling incident occurred when the woman, preparing for medical tests, entered the change area. Her husband discovered a mobile phone camouflaged in the ceiling, prompting a commotion.

Vishal Thakur, a 20-year-old ward boy, now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voyeurism after law enforcement found incriminating footage on his device. Investigations by Arera Hills police are ongoing, per officer Manoj Patwa.

(With inputs from agencies.)