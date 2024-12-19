Pathology Lab Scandal: Employee Arrested for Voyeurism
A pathology lab employee in Bhopal was arrested for filming a woman in the changing room. The woman's husband discovered a hidden phone, leading to the arrest of Vishal Thakur. An objectionable video was found on his device, resulting in charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:06 IST
- Country:
- India
An employee of a private pathology lab in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has been apprehended for allegedly recording a woman in the facility's changing room, according to police sources.
The unsettling incident occurred when the woman, preparing for medical tests, entered the change area. Her husband discovered a mobile phone camouflaged in the ceiling, prompting a commotion.
Vishal Thakur, a 20-year-old ward boy, now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voyeurism after law enforcement found incriminating footage on his device. Investigations by Arera Hills police are ongoing, per officer Manoj Patwa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
