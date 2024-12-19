RTO Agent Threatens Officials Over Driving Test Failure in Nagpur

A Regional Transport Office (RTO) agent in Nagpur has found himself in legal trouble after reportedly threatening officials, sparked by a client failing a driving test. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, involved Javed Khan Chhote Khan Pathan, who targeted assistant motor vehicle inspector Rahul Dhakate.

Khan, visibly enraged following the failed driving test of one of his clients, allegedly used abusive language and issued threats at the office of assistant RTO Hitesh Dawda.

The situation escalated, leading to a complaint being filed by Dhakate, prompting the police to book Khan for his aggressive conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)