RTO Agent Threatens Officials Over Driving Test Failure in Nagpur

An RTO agent, Javed Khan Chhote Khan Pathan, was booked for threatening officials in Nagpur after a client's driving test failure. He verbally abused and threatened assistant motor vehicle inspector Rahul Dhakate at the assistant RTO office. The complaint was lodged by Dhakate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Regional Transport Office (RTO) agent in Nagpur has found himself in legal trouble after reportedly threatening officials, sparked by a client failing a driving test. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, involved Javed Khan Chhote Khan Pathan, who targeted assistant motor vehicle inspector Rahul Dhakate.

Khan, visibly enraged following the failed driving test of one of his clients, allegedly used abusive language and issued threats at the office of assistant RTO Hitesh Dawda.

The situation escalated, leading to a complaint being filed by Dhakate, prompting the police to book Khan for his aggressive conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

