An Uzbek man has been formally charged with an act of terrorism following the death of prominent Russian General Igor Kirillov, according to the Moscow court's website.

Russian authorities announced the arrest on Wednesday, stating that the suspect confessed to planting and detonating a bomb in Moscow, causing the death of Kirillov.

The suspect allegedly carried out the attack under the direction of Ukraine's SBU security service. General Kirillov was known for his role as the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops.

