Bombing Suspect Charged with Terrorism in Russian General's Death

An Uzbek man has been charged with terrorism for allegedly planting a bomb that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov in Moscow. The suspect reportedly confessed to executing the act on Ukraine's SBU instructions. Kirillov served as the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Uzbek man has been formally charged with an act of terrorism following the death of prominent Russian General Igor Kirillov, according to the Moscow court's website.

Russian authorities announced the arrest on Wednesday, stating that the suspect confessed to planting and detonating a bomb in Moscow, causing the death of Kirillov.

The suspect allegedly carried out the attack under the direction of Ukraine's SBU security service. General Kirillov was known for his role as the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

