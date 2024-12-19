Escalating Conflict in the West Bank: A Fatal Thursday
On Thursday, six Palestinians, including militant fighters and an 80-year-old woman, were killed in the West Bank amid escalating violence since the war in Gaza started over a year ago. Israeli forces conducted airstrikes and raids, while Palestinian militant groups vowed continued resistance.
On a tumultuous Thursday in the occupied West Bank, six Palestinians lost their lives, including militant fighters and an elderly woman, as confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry.
The victims were part of a grim toll intensified by a conflict that has claimed hundreds of Palestinian and Israeli lives over the past year. An airstrike in Tulkarm killed four Palestinian fighters, an act that the Tulkarm Brigade claims will not deter their resolve.
Additionally, Israeli military operations led to more fatalities in the Balata refugee camp, sparking claims of resistance by Al-Quds Brigades amid growing regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
