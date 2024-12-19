Escalating Conflict in the West Bank: A Fatal Thursday

On a tumultuous Thursday in the occupied West Bank, six Palestinians lost their lives, including militant fighters and an elderly woman, as confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry.

The victims were part of a grim toll intensified by a conflict that has claimed hundreds of Palestinian and Israeli lives over the past year. An airstrike in Tulkarm killed four Palestinian fighters, an act that the Tulkarm Brigade claims will not deter their resolve.

Additionally, Israeli military operations led to more fatalities in the Balata refugee camp, sparking claims of resistance by Al-Quds Brigades amid growing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)