Escalating Conflict in the West Bank: A Fatal Thursday

On Thursday, six Palestinians, including militant fighters and an 80-year-old woman, were killed in the West Bank amid escalating violence since the war in Gaza started over a year ago. Israeli forces conducted airstrikes and raids, while Palestinian militant groups vowed continued resistance.

Updated: 19-12-2024 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a tumultuous Thursday in the occupied West Bank, six Palestinians lost their lives, including militant fighters and an elderly woman, as confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry.

The victims were part of a grim toll intensified by a conflict that has claimed hundreds of Palestinian and Israeli lives over the past year. An airstrike in Tulkarm killed four Palestinian fighters, an act that the Tulkarm Brigade claims will not deter their resolve.

Additionally, Israeli military operations led to more fatalities in the Balata refugee camp, sparking claims of resistance by Al-Quds Brigades amid growing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

