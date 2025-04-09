Left Menu

FIR Filed Against Congress Leaders for Protest Violence

An FIR has been filed against 11 senior Congress leaders and 5,000 unnamed party members following violence at the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest. The protest was organized against rising atrocities against women. The FIR includes charges like unlawful assembly and rioting, with three arrests made so far.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:08 IST
An FIR has been registered against 11 senior Congress leaders, including OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, alongside 5,000 unnamed party members. This follows violence during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' programme organized by Congress on March 27, protesting increased atrocities against women and girls.

The protest resulted in a clash that left several people, including police personnel, injured. The case was filed on March 28 at the Capital Police Station, based on a report by inspector-in-charge Dayanidhi Nayak. However, the details were only shared with the media on Wednesday.

Among those named in the FIR are OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam, and several Congress MLAs. Charges include unlawful assembly, rioting, and criminal intimidation. Three arrests have been made, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

