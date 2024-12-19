Left Menu

Punjab Elections Prompt December 21st Holiday

The Punjab State Election Commission announced a holiday on December 21 due to municipal elections. The election will impact various municipal bodies including schools, with special leave for voters employed elsewhere. Universities have postponed exams, and the day is declared as a 'Dry Day'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:02 IST
PUNJAB, INDIA — The State Election Commission has declared December 21 as a holiday in regions of Punjab where municipal elections will take place. This decision affects government offices within the municipal bodies headed to the polls.

Elections are set for December 21 in various municipal corporations including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Phagwara, as well as in 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Government employees and workers who are registered voters but reside elsewhere can avail special leave.

Furthermore, schools used as polling stations will observe a holiday. Educational institutions, including Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjabi University Patiala, and Panjab University, have postponed exams scheduled for that day. Moreover, December 21 has been marked as a 'Dry Day' within the election areas to curb the sale of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

