Political Tensions Surge in West Bengal Amid Murshidabad Unrest

Violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has sparked political criticism, with BJP leaders accusing the TMC government of failing to maintain order. Migratory exodus and communal tensions persist, prompting visits from political and national commission figures. The unrest began amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:49 IST
BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in Murshidabad, West Bengal, as protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act escalated into deadly clashes, leading to the deaths of two individuals and several others injured. Concerns over the collapsing constitutional framework have been voiced by BJP leaders, including MP Samik Bhattacharya, who claim that demographic changes are being driven by an 'international conspiracy'.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar stressed that the current fragile peace in the region is due to the presence of central forces; he warned that any withdrawal could exacerbate the crisis. National attention is drawn as Hindus reportedly migrate from the area, citing past political negligence and rising Islamic radicalisation as contributing factors.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and a delegation from the National Commission for Women, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the affected areas to assess the situation and support victims. Violence spread across various districts, leading to significant property damage, injuries, and further migrations to relief camps set up in neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

