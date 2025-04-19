New US Ambassador's Historic Visit to Jerusalem's Western Wall
Mike Huckabee, recently appointed US Ambassador to Israel, visited Jerusalem's Western Wall to fulfill President Trump's directive to pray for peace and the return of hostages. Accompanied by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Huckabee's visit emphasizes US-Israel relations and underscores the symbolic significance during challenging times.
- Country:
- Israel
Newly appointed US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, made a significant visit to Jerusalem's Western Wall just a day after arriving in the country. The early Friday morning visit, accompanied by Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinowitz, saw Huckabee place a note penned by President Donald Trump within the Wall's stones, praying on behalf of the American people and the President.
"Being here in the President's name is an honor. His primary instruction to me as ambassador was to pray for peace in Jerusalem and the return of the hostages," Huckabee, known for his evangelical commitment and support of Israel, stated. Rabbi Rabinowitz expressed gratitude for Huckabee's prompt visit, highlighting its symbolic importance amid the current conflict.
During these challenging times, with hostages held in Hamas tunnels, the friendship and prayers of the United States hold deep meaning for Israel and the global Jewish community, according to the rabbi. Huckabee further commended President Trump's acknowledgment of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the US backing of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He emphasized the shared values that bond the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Strikes and Regional Tensions: A Complex Web of Conflict in Syria
Escalating Tensions: Israel Expands Gaza Security Zone Amid Displacement Concerns
States Urged to Join Hague Group to Ensure Accountability for Israeli Violations
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Commander in Lebanon
Israel Airstrike in Lebanon Escalates Tensions Amid Fragile Ceasefire