New US Ambassador's Historic Visit to Jerusalem's Western Wall

Newly appointed US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, made a significant visit to Jerusalem's Western Wall just a day after arriving in the country. The early Friday morning visit, accompanied by Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinowitz, saw Huckabee place a note penned by President Donald Trump within the Wall's stones, praying on behalf of the American people and the President.

"Being here in the President's name is an honor. His primary instruction to me as ambassador was to pray for peace in Jerusalem and the return of the hostages," Huckabee, known for his evangelical commitment and support of Israel, stated. Rabbi Rabinowitz expressed gratitude for Huckabee's prompt visit, highlighting its symbolic importance amid the current conflict.

During these challenging times, with hostages held in Hamas tunnels, the friendship and prayers of the United States hold deep meaning for Israel and the global Jewish community, according to the rabbi. Huckabee further commended President Trump's acknowledgment of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the US backing of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He emphasized the shared values that bond the two nations.

