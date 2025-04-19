Bomb Threat Hoax Unraveled at Chief Minister's House

An alarming bomb threat e-mail targeting the residence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy and two adjacent hotels was declared a hoax following comprehensive police searches, according to authorities.

The alert, received by hotel management and relayed to the police, prompted swift action involving Cyber crime units and bomb detection teams. These teams, accompanied by sniffer dogs, meticulously searched the locales over three hours.

While Chief Minister Rangasamy was away on a temple visit, police affirmed that they have filed cases and ramped up investigations to determine the origin of the fraudulent messages.

(With inputs from agencies.)