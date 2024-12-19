Kurdish Fighters Await Ceasefire for Withdrawal from Syria

Kurdish fighters, who have traveled to Syria from various parts of the Middle East, have committed to withdrawing if a complete ceasefire is established in their conflict with Turkey. This withdrawal meets a major demand from Turkey, which considers Syria's Kurdish forces a national security threat.

Following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, hostilities have intensified. Turkey and its allied Syrian groups seized Manbij, intensifying tensions with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). SDF commander Mazloum Abdi has for the first time acknowledged the involvement of non-Syrian Kurdish fighters, including PKK members, in supporting his forces.

Turkey perceives the main Syrian Kurdish groups as extensions of the PKK. The U.S., viewing the SDF as a crucial partner against Islamic State, is mediating a ceasefire between Turkey, the Syrian Arab factions it backs, and the SDF. The extended ceasefire around Manbij remains a topic of dispute between the parties.

