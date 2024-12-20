Russia Launches Major Cyber Attack on Ukraine's State Systems

Russia has executed a significant cyber attack on Ukraine's state registries, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna. The attack, which she described as the largest of its kind in recent times, resulted in a temporary suspension of registry operations.

In a Facebook post, Stefanishyna confirmed that the attack targeted unified and state registries under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. She emphasized that the intrusion was orchestrated by Russian actors intending to destabilize crucial national infrastructure.

Efforts are currently ongoing to restore the systems and mitigate the impact of this targeted attack. The Ministry of Justice is leading the recovery operations to ensure the swift resumption of registry functions critical to Ukraine's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)