Russia Launches Major Cyber Attack on Ukraine's State Systems

Russia executed a significant cyber attack targeting Ukraine's state registries, temporarily suspending their operations as announced by Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna. The attack aimed to disrupt crucial national infrastructure, and efforts to restore the affected systems are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has executed a significant cyber attack on Ukraine's state registries, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna. The attack, which she described as the largest of its kind in recent times, resulted in a temporary suspension of registry operations.

In a Facebook post, Stefanishyna confirmed that the attack targeted unified and state registries under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. She emphasized that the intrusion was orchestrated by Russian actors intending to destabilize crucial national infrastructure.

Efforts are currently ongoing to restore the systems and mitigate the impact of this targeted attack. The Ministry of Justice is leading the recovery operations to ensure the swift resumption of registry functions critical to Ukraine's governance.

