A Russian missile hit a two-storey residence in Kryvyi Rih, southeastern Ukraine, causing severe damage. Early reports confirmed that two individuals, a man and a teenage girl, were rescued from the debris by the efforts of emergency responders.

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, shared updates on the situation via Telegram. The missile strike has caused extensive damage, with windows shattered in a nearby 10-storey apartment building, illustrating the force of the blast.

Kryvyi Rih, known as the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has been shaken by the event, underlining the ongoing conflict in the region. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the persistent challenges faced by the local population amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)