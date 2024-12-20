Left Menu

Missile Strike Devastates Ukrainian Residence, Survivors Rescued

A Russian missile hit Kryvyi Rih, damaging a residence and injuring two individuals, who were rescued. Windows of a nearby building were also shattered. The city's hometown to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy experienced significant damage, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian missile hit a two-storey residence in Kryvyi Rih, southeastern Ukraine, causing severe damage. Early reports confirmed that two individuals, a man and a teenage girl, were rescued from the debris by the efforts of emergency responders.

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, shared updates on the situation via Telegram. The missile strike has caused extensive damage, with windows shattered in a nearby 10-storey apartment building, illustrating the force of the blast.

Kryvyi Rih, known as the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has been shaken by the event, underlining the ongoing conflict in the region. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the persistent challenges faced by the local population amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

