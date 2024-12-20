US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat
The United States has imposed sanctions on Pakistani entities involved in ballistic-missile development, viewing Pakistan's emerging missile technology as a potential threat. The Biden administration plans to keep diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to address concerns, while continuing to seek cooperative security collaborations.
The United States has expressed concern over Pakistan's advanced missile capabilities, which could eventually target regions beyond South Asia, including the US. A high-ranking White House official articulated these concerns amidst the recent sanctions imposed on Pakistani entities linked to missile development.
This development arises after sanctions were levied on four Pakistani entities associated with the country's ballistic-missile program, particularly the state-operated National Development Complex. The sanctions are part of a broader strategy by the Biden administration to address Pakistan's growing long-range missile capabilities.
Speaking at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer emphasized the US's longstanding partnership with Pakistan. However, he questioned the intentions behind Pakistan's missile advancements, urging diplomatic dialogues while maintaining a firm stance on preventing further developments.
