Crackdown on Smuggled Goods Near India-Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles personnel seized smuggled foreign cigarettes and Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 8 crore in operations near the India-Myanmar border. The raids in Mizoram's Lawngtlai and Champhai districts were conducted in collaboration with local police and customs officials, leading to the confiscation of illegal goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:26 IST
areca nuts Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown near the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles personnel have seized foreign cigarettes and Burmese areca nuts, with a combined market value of Rs 8 crore. The operations took place in Mizoram's eastern Champhai and southernmost Lawngtlai districts.

The seized contraband, including 600 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 7.8 crore, was handed over to state police on the same day in Hnahthial district. This operation highlights the ongoing battle against illegal trade in the region.

In a parallel operation, officials from Assam Rifles and the Customs department apprehended 4,400 kg of Burmese areca nuts in Champhai district. These nuts, valued at Rs 30.8 lakh, were submitted to the Customs preventive force for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

