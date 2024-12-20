Crackdown on Smuggled Goods Near India-Myanmar Border

In a major crackdown near the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles personnel have seized foreign cigarettes and Burmese areca nuts, with a combined market value of Rs 8 crore. The operations took place in Mizoram's eastern Champhai and southernmost Lawngtlai districts.

The seized contraband, including 600 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 7.8 crore, was handed over to state police on the same day in Hnahthial district. This operation highlights the ongoing battle against illegal trade in the region.

In a parallel operation, officials from Assam Rifles and the Customs department apprehended 4,400 kg of Burmese areca nuts in Champhai district. These nuts, valued at Rs 30.8 lakh, were submitted to the Customs preventive force for further action.

