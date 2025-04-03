Left Menu

Maintaining Stability: Mizoram's Approach to India-Myanmar Border Security

Mizoram Governor V K Singh assures that the Free Movement Regime along the India-Myanmar border will not be disturbed despite new security restrictions. These measures aim to prevent illegal activities amidst regional instability. Singh calls for collective efforts against drug trafficking and utilization of government welfare schemes.

Mizoram Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor V K Singh has confirmed that there will be no disruption to the Free Movement Regime (FMR) on the India-Myanmar border. His assurance comes in light of new security measures intended to curb illegal cross-border activities amid regional unrest.

During his inaugural visit to Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, Singh met with local authorities and community representatives. He explained that while the FMR remains intact, certain restrictions were necessary to bolster security for both local communities and the border.

The Governor also highlighted concerns over escalating drug trafficking in the region and called for collective action to maintain peace and stability. He further emphasized the importance of utilizing government welfare schemes for community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

