Maintaining Stability: Mizoram's Approach to India-Myanmar Border Security

Mizoram Governor V K Singh has confirmed that there will be no disruption to the Free Movement Regime (FMR) on the India-Myanmar border. His assurance comes in light of new security measures intended to curb illegal cross-border activities amid regional unrest.

During his inaugural visit to Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, Singh met with local authorities and community representatives. He explained that while the FMR remains intact, certain restrictions were necessary to bolster security for both local communities and the border.

The Governor also highlighted concerns over escalating drug trafficking in the region and called for collective action to maintain peace and stability. He further emphasized the importance of utilizing government welfare schemes for community development.

