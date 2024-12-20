Kyiv Under Siege: Missile Attack Challenges Ukrainian Defenses

Ukraine's air defense systems are in full operation as they confront a missile attack targeting the capital city, Kyiv. Both city authorities and the air force have confirmed the ongoing defense efforts against the onslaught.

Witnesses, including those from Reuters, have reported hearing numerous explosions across Kyiv. These occurred shortly after the air force issued a stern warning about the incoming missile strike.

The situation remains tense as authorities work diligently to safeguard the city and its residents amid the escalating threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)