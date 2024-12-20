Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Missile Attack Challenges Ukrainian Defenses

Ukrainian air defense systems are actively responding to a missile attack on the capital city of Kyiv. According to city officials and the air force, multiple explosions were reported by Reuters witnesses following an air force alert regarding the missile threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:52 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Missile Attack Challenges Ukrainian Defenses
Ukraine's air defense systems are in full operation as they confront a missile attack targeting the capital city, Kyiv. Both city authorities and the air force have confirmed the ongoing defense efforts against the onslaught.

Witnesses, including those from Reuters, have reported hearing numerous explosions across Kyiv. These occurred shortly after the air force issued a stern warning about the incoming missile strike.

The situation remains tense as authorities work diligently to safeguard the city and its residents amid the escalating threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

