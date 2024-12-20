Jharkhand High Court Demands New SOP for Drug Sampling Procedures

The High Court of Jharkhand has mandated the development of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the sampling of seized drugs, directing Director General of Police Anurag Gupta to ensure its creation in conjunction with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the state government.

Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan noted that improper sampling at the seizure and investigation stages often weakens the prosecution's case, resulting in the acquittal of accused individuals. This was specifically highlighted following a case in Baharagora where suspects gained bail due to flawed sampling.

The court's directive came after a vehicle in East Singhbhum was discovered with 80 to 90 kilograms of marijuana, underscoring the need for a reliable and comprehensive sampling procedure to avoid similar issues in future cases. Further proceedings are slated for January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)