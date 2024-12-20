Left Menu

Delhi Schools on Edge Amid Bomb Threats

Several schools in Delhi received bomb-threat emails, marking the sixth such incident in under two weeks. Authorities conducted extensive search operations but found no threats. Some schools shifted to online classes as a precaution. Multiple agencies, including the fire department and police, were involved in the response.

Updated: 20-12-2024 11:23 IST
Delhi Schools on Edge Amid Bomb Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Multiple schools in Delhi are under heightened scrutiny following the receipt of bomb-threat emails on Friday morning, marking the sixth occurrence in just over a week. Despite intense search operations conducted by security personnel at these institutions, no suspicious items have been discovered, according to official sources.

An official from the Delhi Fire Services revealed that the first alert came from Delhi Public School in Dwarka at 5:02 am, prompting a swift response. Police, along with the fire department, bomb detection teams, and the canine unit, collaborated in the search, yet no substantiated threat was identified.

In response to the threats, five schools in Dwarka along with several others in different districts were targeted. As a cautionary measure, some schools advised students to stay home, while others transitioned to online classes. The coordinated involvement of multiple agencies underscored the serious approach taken to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

