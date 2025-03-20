Security Forces Counter Naxal Threat Amidst Development Push in Chhattisgarh
Security forces neutralized two Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur-Dantewada border, losing one personnel in the operation. Weapons and ammunition were recovered. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM's development plan aims to transform Naxal-affected areas into industrial and economic hubs, focusing on public trust and employment opportunities for tribal communities.
On the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh, security forces have successfully neutralized two Naxalites during a fierce encounter, though one brave member of the Bijapur District Reserve Guard lost his life, according to police on Thursday.
Throughout this operation, the search continues as security personnel managed to seize weapons and ammunition in the Gangaloor police station jurisdiction. This follows last week's voluntary surrender by 17 Naxalites in the Bijapur district, indicating a significant shift in the region's security dynamics.
In recent operations, the arrest of 18 Naxalites in February and discussions between Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and PM Modi highlight the state's strategic approach to tackle naxalism and promote development, aiming to transform affected areas into emerging hubs for industries, infrastructure, and tourism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
