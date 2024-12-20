Sambhal MP Fined for Alleged Power Theft: A Deep Dive

In a significant development, the Electricity Department has levied a hefty fine of Rs 1.91 crore on Sambhal's Lok Sabha MP Zia Ur Rehman for alleged electricity theft, resulting in the disconnection of power supply to his residence. This action was confirmed by an official statement on Friday.

The incident gained momentum after a police case, under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, was filed against the Samajwadi Party MP on Thursday, following an inspection at his Deepa Sarai residence. Also implicated was Rehman's father, Mamlukur Rehman Barq, accused of threatening officials during the scrutiny process.

Sambhal's Superintending Engineer, Vinod Kumar, reiterated the charges, noting that the inspection team discovered tampered meters indicating illegal power consumption. The situation has escalated further due to previous allegations against Rehman relating to a violent clash during a survey in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)