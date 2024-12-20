Left Menu

Rajya Sabha's Tumultuous Ending: A Call for Constructive Debate

The Rajya Sabha session concluded with the nomination of 12 members to a joint committee on simultaneous polls, amidst protests and low productivity. The Chairman underscored the impact of disruptions on public trust in democratic institutions, urging a shift towards meaningful debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic conclusion, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday after a motion was adopted to nominate 12 members to a joint parliamentary committee focused on simultaneous polls. The decision came amidst continued protests by opposition members.

Earlier in the day, the House experienced disruption, leading to an initial adjournment. Efforts were made to bridge the gap between party lines, with the Chairman meeting with the Leader of the House J P Nadda, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and leaders from various opposition factions.

When the session resumed at noon, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal proposed the motion, which was passed through a voice vote. The Chairman remarked on the session's low productivity and emphasized the growing public discontent with parliamentary disruptions, urging members to choose constructive dialogue over contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

