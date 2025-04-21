Left Menu

Leadership Voices Call Out Threats to Democratic Institutions in India

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti expressed concerns over erosion of democratic institutions in India, supporting Rahul Gandhi's critique of the Election Commission. She emphasized the need to address increasing communal tensions and praised action against Army personnel implicated in an assault incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, has raised alarms about the ongoing erosion of democratic institutions in India. She backed statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who criticized the Election Commission for alleged voter registration discrepancies.

Mufti applauded the filing of an FIR against Army personnel accused of assaulting a professor in the Rajouri district, emphasizing the importance of upholding justice. She voiced support for investigating significant voter number surges between recent elections, echoing the concerns shared by Gandhi.

Mufti additionally addressed tensions in West Bengal, urging the Muslim community to avoid violence, while warning of rising communal threats in India. She insisted on preserving the secular character of the country to ensure the safety of its diverse populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

