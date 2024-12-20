Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Russia's Precision Strike Response in Ukraine

In retaliation for an attack on its Rostov region using U.S. and British missiles, Russia launched long-range precision weapons targeting military sites in Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry reported six ATACMs and four Storm Shadow missiles hit Russia, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 20-12-2024 13:43 IST
  Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russian forces launched an assault on Ukrainian military targets using long-range high-precision weapons. This action, reported by the Russian defense ministry, was in direct retaliation for a recent attack on the Rostov region where Ukraine deployed U.S.- and British-supplied missiles.

The ministry detailed that Ukraine had fired six U.S.-made ATACMs missiles and four British-made Storm Shadow missiles into Russia's southern Rostov region, marking a new phase in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

This development raises concerns over the intensifying violence and international implications, as advanced U.S. and U.K. weaponry are now being used in the Ukrainian attack, prompting Russia's forceful military response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

