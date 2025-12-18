Left Menu

Deadly Drone Strikes: Tensions Escalate in Rostov

In the Rostov region, Ukraine's drone strikes left three dead, including two crew members of the Valeriy Gorchakov, a Russian tanker. The attacks also led to fires in Bataysk. Both Ukraine and Russia are blaming each other, escalating tensions and threats to maritime safety.

18-12-2025
In a stark escalation of regional hostilities, three individuals have been killed in the Rostov region of southern Russia following Ukrainian drone strikes. The attacks, which included the targeting of the Russia-flagged tanker Valeriy Gorchakov, resulted in the deaths of two crew members.

The vessel fires have now been extinguished, as confirmed by local officials, who also assured that no oil leaks occurred. The incident underscores mounting tensions, with Ukraine and Russia accusing one another of endangering civilian maritime operations.

Amid rising concerns, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of seaborne repercussions against Ukraine. The conflict continues to threaten maritime security, further exemplified by additional damage in Bataysk where civilian homes were struck by drones.

