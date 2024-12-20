Israeli Minister Criticizes Pope Francis Over Genocide Remarks
An Israeli government minister rebuked Pope Francis for his comments suggesting an investigation into whether Israel's actions in Gaza constitute genocide. Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli accused the pope of trivializing the term, urging a clarification of his stance. The Vatican has not yet responded.
An Israeli government minister has expressed criticism towards Pope Francis for his remarks suggesting that the international community should examine if Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide against Palestinians.
In an open letter featured in the Italian newspaper Il Foglio, Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli condemned the pope's comments, which are excerpted from an upcoming book. Chikli described the remarks as a 'trivialisation' of genocide, a term particularly sensitive to Jews given the Holocaust.
Chikli urged Pope Francis to clarify his stance on the accusations against Israel, while the Vatican remained silent on the matter. This debate unfolds as international discourse intensifies around the Israel-Hamas conflict, following significant casualties and displacement in Gaza.
