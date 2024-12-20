Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Crisis off Rhodes
Eight migrants have died after their boat capsized near the island of Rhodes, Greece, during hazardous maneuvers. Rescue efforts continue, with 18 people already saved. The Greek coastguard is actively searching for more survivors in the area.
In a tragic turn of events, Greece has retrieved the bodies of eight migrants whose boat capsized near the island of Rhodes.
The Greek coastguard reported on Friday that 18 individuals have been rescued following the incident. Continuing operations are focused on finding more survivors.
The boat reportedly performed dangerous maneuvers, leading to the incident that has highlighted ongoing migrant crises in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
