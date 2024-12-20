Ganga Maharani Temple Land Dispute Sparks Probe and Protests
A probe into a land dispute involving the Ganga Maharani temple claims illegal occupation by Wahid Ali. District officials have ordered the occupant to vacate, while the temple's reported descendant insists the land belongs to the temple. The dispute has led to police surveillance and potential protests.
- Country:
- India
A probe has been initiated into the controversial land dispute involving the historic Ganga Maharani temple. Allegations of illegal occupation have surfaced, with temple authorities claiming the property was taken unlawfully, prompting an inquiry by District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar.
Officials are under orders to vacate Wahid Ali, the alleged illegal occupant, within a week. Ali seeks an eight-month extension, citing his long-term residence as a watchman. The dispute also involves Rakesh Singh, asserting descent from the temple's original builders, who claims the temple's land was lost amidst bureaucratic neglect.
Tensions are high as religious groups threaten demonstrations should resolution efforts falter. Document verification efforts by the municipal corporation and cooperative society are underway to establish legal ownership. An imminent report will be pivotal in concluding this heated saga.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence today: District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya to PTI.
Delhi LG expresses displeasure over DUSIB failing to revise ground rent on properties, orders inquiry
Delhi LG expresses displeasure over DUSIB failing to revise ground rent on properties, orders inquiry
Congress Pushes for Adani Inquiry Amid Favoritism Allegations
Delhi LG expresses displeasure over DUSIB failing to revise ground rent on properties, orders inquiry