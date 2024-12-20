Left Menu

Ganga Maharani Temple Land Dispute Sparks Probe and Protests

A probe into a land dispute involving the Ganga Maharani temple claims illegal occupation by Wahid Ali. District officials have ordered the occupant to vacate, while the temple's reported descendant insists the land belongs to the temple. The dispute has led to police surveillance and potential protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:16 IST
Ganga Maharani Temple Land Dispute Sparks Probe and Protests
  • Country:
  • India

A probe has been initiated into the controversial land dispute involving the historic Ganga Maharani temple. Allegations of illegal occupation have surfaced, with temple authorities claiming the property was taken unlawfully, prompting an inquiry by District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar.

Officials are under orders to vacate Wahid Ali, the alleged illegal occupant, within a week. Ali seeks an eight-month extension, citing his long-term residence as a watchman. The dispute also involves Rakesh Singh, asserting descent from the temple's original builders, who claims the temple's land was lost amidst bureaucratic neglect.

Tensions are high as religious groups threaten demonstrations should resolution efforts falter. Document verification efforts by the municipal corporation and cooperative society are underway to establish legal ownership. An imminent report will be pivotal in concluding this heated saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024