Ganga Maharani Temple Land Dispute Sparks Probe and Protests

A probe has been initiated into the controversial land dispute involving the historic Ganga Maharani temple. Allegations of illegal occupation have surfaced, with temple authorities claiming the property was taken unlawfully, prompting an inquiry by District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar.

Officials are under orders to vacate Wahid Ali, the alleged illegal occupant, within a week. Ali seeks an eight-month extension, citing his long-term residence as a watchman. The dispute also involves Rakesh Singh, asserting descent from the temple's original builders, who claims the temple's land was lost amidst bureaucratic neglect.

Tensions are high as religious groups threaten demonstrations should resolution efforts falter. Document verification efforts by the municipal corporation and cooperative society are underway to establish legal ownership. An imminent report will be pivotal in concluding this heated saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)